Satellite Antenna Market: Key Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecasts Analysis 2026

The Satellite Antenna Market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow from $5,800 million in 2023 to $10.5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 20.6%, during the forecast period. Satellite antenna equipment is an integral part of communication in the commercial and defense industry.



The deployment of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and constellations of satellites for communication applications has increased their demand across the globe. Other factors driving the Satellite Antenna Industry growth include growing demand for Ku- and Ka-band satellites, and the growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles used for various applications in the military and commercial sectors, which require customized satellite antennas.



Based on platform, airborne segment is estimated to lead the satellite antenna market from 2021 to 2026



The market is projected to grow further due to the increasing need for high-definition intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) videos, and increasing number of connected commercial aircraft, rising adoption of UAVs and rising number of private aviation companies worldwide supporting market growth. In December 2019, The French Airforce have enhanced their Airborne Satellite communication capabilities by adopting new Thales technologies. The French Defense agency awarded a contract to Thales to design and built the next-generation Syracuse 4 satellite communication system. This contract enables French defense forces to improvise the SATCOM system in the Charles De Gaulle Aircraft Carrier and the Rafale combat aircraft.



Based on technology, SOTM segment is expected to lead the satellite antenna market from 2021 to 2026



This is due to increasing need for uninterrupted mobile broadband coverage in remote and far-flung regions, streaming information and entertainment, extensive use of small satellites for commercialization and data transferability, technological advancements in transport and logistics network, and increasing demand for broadband connections and VSAT connectivity. In July 2021, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) accepted the sector regulator's call to allow VSAT operators to provide satellite-based cellular backhaul connectivity to telcos to ensure uninterrupted mobile broadband coverage in remote and far-flung regions.



Based on region, North America is expected to lead the satellite antenna market from 2021 to 2026



The US is a lucrative market for satellite antenna equipment in the North American region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced satellite antenna technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on satellite antenna equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies are increasingly using satellite antenna equipment are key factors expected to drive the satellite antenna market in North America. In August 2020, The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarded Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) a follow-on, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract with a ceiling of USD 172 million. The contract is for the delivery of Ground Area Transmit Receive (GATR) inflatable SATCOM terminals and baseband communications equipment in support of the communications requirements of Special Operations Forces (SOF).



Key Market Players



The Satellite antenna is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Hughes Network Systems (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), among others, which are the key manufacturers that secured satellite antenna equipment contracts in the last few years.