Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Satellite Communication Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.73% and reach USD 41.33 billion by 2026, and the market value as per 2018 was USD 22.61 billion.



Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (SATCOM Receiver, SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder, SATCOM Transceiver, SATCOM Antenna, SATCOM Modem/Router, and Others), By Technology (SATCOM Vsat, Satcom-On-The-Move (SOTM), Satcom-On-The-Pause (SOTP), SATCOM Telemetry, and SATCOM Automatic Identification System), By Platform (Commercial and Government & Defense), By End Use (Portable SATCOM equipment, Land SATCOM equipment, Maritime SATCOM equipment, and Airborne SATCOM equipment), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



Satellite Communication Market Drivers and Restraint :

Increasing Demand from Collegians & Working Women to Drive Growth

List of Significant Manufacturers Satellite Communication Market are:

- Inmarsat plc

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- The Boeing Company

- L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

- Indra Sistemas, S.A.

- General Dynamics Corporation

- Cobham plc

- Viasat, Inc.

- Iridium Communications Inc.

- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



Regional Analysis-

Surge in Telecommunication Industry to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific



The market in North America stood at 13.11 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing military expenditure. The presence of key manufacturers such as General Dynamics Corporation, L3 Harris Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Hughes Network Systems LLC, and others will aid healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to witness high demand for SATCOM owing to the surge in telecommunication, aviation, and defense sector. Europe is expected to accounted for a major share in the market due to the growing modernization in the region. Nonetheless, Latin America is expected to grow rapidly in the foreseeable future owing to the reinforcement of military communication infrastructure.



Competitive Landscape-

Contract for Satellite Ground Systems by Navy to Favor Growth



General Dynamics Corporation, an American aerospace and defense corporation received a contract from Navy to build the ground system for the Mobile User Objective System. The $732 million contract awarded by Navy can be an exponential factor in boosting the satellite communication (SATCOM) market growth during the forecast period owing to the Navy's next generation narrowband satellite communications system, providing secure voice, video and data communications to military users all over the globe. According to General Dynamics, just one MUOS satellite can provide four times the capacity of the entire legacy system. Furthermore, the vice president and general manager for General Dynamics' space and intelligence systems, Manny Mora, said in a statement, "MUOS will provide our warfighters with the ability to communicate securely, anywhere, anytime, with voice clarity and data transmission speed similar to using a civilian cell phone, this capability delivers a whole new level of connectivity for troops in the field." In addition, the growing seaborne trade across countries will spur opportunities for the market in the



Some of the key industry developments in the Satellite Communication Market Include:

