Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Satellite Communication Market Size study, by Component (Equipment and Services), by Application (Voice Communication, Broadcasting and Data Communication), by End-Use Industry (Maritime, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Agriculture, Media, Government & Public Safety, Enterprises and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are SES S.A., Viasat Inc., Intelsat Corporation, Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Gilat Satellite Networks, Cobham Limited . The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2925040-global-satellite-communication-market-size-study-by-component



Summary

Global Satellite Communication Market is valued approximately at USD 62.19 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Satellite Communication is sending, receiving and processing of information or in other words telecommunication. It relays and amplifies radio telecommunication signals via a transponder. The growing need for uninterrupted communication in various industries and increasing need for high throughput satellite services will drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing use of internet of things (IoT) and growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. The rising IoT spending along with the increasing demand for wireless distributed control system in Asia pacific regions, may act as a major driving factor to the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the China led the Asia Pacific region in terms of IoT spending, spend around USD 168 billion in 2019. Further the number of internet connections in China was 1.59 billion in 2017 and has risen by 6 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th October 2018, Viasat Inc., enter into an agreement with SpaceX to launch its ViaSat-3 satellite missions in the 2020 - 2022 timeframe from the Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This mission aims to deliver terabits of data from space to meet growing global broadband demand and will directly-inject close to geostationary orbit. Whereas, high development and maintenance cost of earth station infrastructures to support satcom devices the growth of global Satellite Communication market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Satellite Communication market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising demand for continuous communication by the defense industry and increased demand for SATCOM equipment by the US defense department. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

SES S.A., Viasat Inc., Intelsat Corporation, Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Gilat Satellite Networks, Cobham Limited



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2925040-global-satellite-communication-market-size-study-by-component



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



by Component: Equipment, Services



by Application: Voice Communication, Broadcasting, Data Communication



By End-Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Transportation & Logistics

Agriculture, Media, Government & Public Safety, Enterprises, Others



By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, China Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Satellite Communication Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2925040-global-satellite-communication-market-size-study-by-component



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Satellite Communication Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Satellite Communication Market Dynamics

3.1. Satellite Communication Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Satellite Communication Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Satellite Communication Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Satellite Communication Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Satellite Communication Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Satellite Communication Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Equipment

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Satellite Communication Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Satellite Communication Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Satellite Communication Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Satellite Communication Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Satellite Communication Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Satellite Communication Market by End-Use Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Satellite Communication Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Satellite Communication Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 8. Global Satellite Communication Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Satellite Communication Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Satellite Communication Market

8.3. Europe Satellite Communication Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Satellite



....Continued



Purchase Single User License of this report at USD4950@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2925040



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter