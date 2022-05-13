Satellite Data Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2028 Top Key Players Airbus Se, Digitalglobe, Planet Labs, Iceye, Ursa Space Systems, Earth-I Ltd

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- The global satellite data services market was valued at $7.08 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $45.78 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2028. The Satellite Data Services market research examines market estimates and predictions in great detail. It also aids in the execution of these findings by demonstrating tangible advantages to business stakeholders and industry leaders. Every company must anticipate how their product will be used in the future. Given the current state of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 scenario, this research is critical for better understanding previous disruptions and increasing readiness for the next steps in decision-making. The most recent study attempts to simplify the complex market for corporate executives by providing strategic insights and exhibiting resiliency in unexpected conditions. The insights will also assist all potential readers in identifying important industry bottlenecks.



Major market player included in this report are:



- Airbus Se

- Digitalglobe, Inc

- Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc.

- Planet Labs, Inc.

- Satellite Imaging Corporation

- Iceye

- Ursa Space Systems

- Satpalda Geospatial Services

- Earth-I Ltd.

- Land Info Worldwide Mapping



On a worldwide and regional basis, the study provides estimates and assessments for the Satellite Data Services market. The research covers historical data as well as a revenue forecast. The report examines the market's drivers and restraints, as well as how they will effect demand in the future. The study also looks at global and regional market opportunities. The report delves into the markets many drivers, limitations, and opportunities in great depth. The report's main drivers are explored, as well as their impact on the industry's growth in recent years and the next years. Furthermore, the business's substantial development potential will aid in comprehending the industry's rapidly altering dynamics and developing future strategies.



Market Segmentation



By Service:



- Image Data

- Data Analytics



By Verticals:



- Energy & Power

- Engineering & Infrastructure

- Defense & Security

- Environmental

- Agriculture

- Forestry

- Transportation & Logistics

- Insurance



By segmenting the Satellite Data Services market by type, application, and geography, the study provides a critical perspective on the market. All market segments have been examined in terms of current and future developments. This study will identify the most profitable sub-segments in terms of revenue contribution for both the base year and the forecast year. The report also includes the fastest-growing sub-segments and their main growth factors. The scope of this report is vast, and it includes a wide range of products, as well as current market research and development and possible application sectors in a variety of industries.



Competitive Outlook



The purpose of this study is to provide market participants with a thorough understanding of the competitive landscape in the Satellite Data Services market, as well as a look at Porter's Five Forces model for the industry. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which all segments are assessed in terms of market size, growth rate, and overall attractiveness. The study examines key market strategic developments such as acquisitions and mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, research and development, and geographic expansion of top competitors in the market on a worldwide and regional level.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Satellite Data Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Satellite Data Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Satellite Data Services Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global Satellite Data Services Market Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Chapter 5. Global Satellite Data Services Market, by Service Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Satellite Data Services Market by Service Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Satellite Data Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Satellite Data Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis



Chapter 6. Global Satellite Data Services Market, by Verticals

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Satellite Data Services Market by Verticals, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Satellite Data Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticals 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Satellite Data Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Energy & Power

6.4.2. Engineering & Infrastructure



Continued



