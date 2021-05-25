Satellite Insurance Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 : Global Aerospace ,AIG ,Allianz ,USAIG ,Hallmark Financial Services

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Satellite Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Satellite Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Satellite Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Global Aerospace (United States),AIG (United States),Allianz (Germany),USAIG (United States),Hallmark Financial Services (United States),Marsh Inc (United Kingdom),Chinalife (China),Travers Aviation (United States),Malayan Insurance (Philippines),AXA (France)

The developments and growth of the aerospace industry are driving the growth of the market. Satellite insurance emerged when a European Vega rocket was unsuccessful two minutes after the launch in French Guiana, annihilating a United Arab Emirates military observation satellite, thus the incident is probably the biggest space insurance loss in the industry. Lloydâ€™s of London launched the foremost satellite insurance policy in 1965. It was intended to incur the cost of physical damages on pre-launch. Satellites are expensive and cost billions of dollars to make a satellite project, which includes various steps such as planning, manufacturing, testing, and launch stage thus, the insurance firms consider the idea of providing satellite insurance. The space insurance industry generates around USD 750 to USD 800 million a year. After several rocket failures in 1998 and 2001, in recent years space insurers have seen their profits rise and have lowered premium rates. In 2010, out of the almost 1 000 operational satellites in orbit, about 175 commercial satellites are insured for a total value of some USD 170 billion. Approximately 36 commercial launches carrying 23 GEO satellites and 25 LEO satellites could be insured each year through 2013. Five operators have nearly 50% of the in-orbit fleet, and 48 operators split the remainder.

The demand for satellite-based services such as climate monitoring and reconnaissance is growing in many regions

The incorporation of advanced technology with the small low-cost satellites

The rising demand for miniaturized satellites boosts the demand for satellite insurance

The increase in the number of satellite launches

The surge in demand for EO satellites

The satellites are going through continuous technological advancements due to the faster and simple construction and design requirements

Incorporation of machine learning (ML) intelligence on satellite improve space

The chances of damage to the components during transportation to the launch site are high

by Type (Ground risk, Satellite risk), Application (Business, Government, Military, Others), Coverage Type (Satellite launch vehicle flight only, Satellite launch, Spacecraft pre-transit, Transit and pre-launch, Satellite contingency, Satellite in-orbit, Loss of revenue and business interruption, In-orbit incentives, Production facility, Satellite in-orbit third-party liability, Others), End User (Satellite Operators, Satellite Manufacturers, Launch Vehicle Manufacturers, Launch Service Providers, Space Agencies)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Satellite Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Satellite Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Satellite Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Satellite Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Satellite Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Satellite Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

