Satellite Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Global Aerospace, Allianz, USAIG

Major Players in This Report Include,

Global Aerospace (United States), AIG (United States), Allianz (Germany), USAIG (United States), Hallmark Financial Services (United States), Marsh Inc (United Kingdom), Chinalife (China), Travers Aviation (United States), Malayan Insurance (Philippines) and AXA (France)



Satellite Insurance Market Overview

The developments and growth of the aerospace industry are driving the growth of the market. Satellite insurance emerged when a European Vega rocket was unsuccessful two minutes after the launch in French Guiana, annihilating a United Arab Emirates military observation satellite, thus the incident is probably the biggest space insurance loss in the industry. Lloyd's of London launched the foremost satellite insurance policy in 1965. It was intended to incur the cost of physical damages on pre-launch. Satellites are expensive and cost billions of dollars to make a satellite project, which includes various steps such as planning, manufacturing, testing, and launch stage thus, the insurance firms consider the idea of providing satellite insurance. The space insurance industry generates around USD 750 to USD 800 million a year.



Influencing Market Trend

- The demand for satellite-based services such as climate monitoring and reconnaissance is growing in many regions

- The incorporation of advanced technology with the small low-cost satellites



Market Drivers

- The rising demand for miniaturized satellites boosts the demand for satellite insurance

- The increase in the number of satellite launches



Opportunities

- The surge in demand for EO satellites

- The satellites are going through continuous technological advancements due to the faster and simple construction and design requirements

- Incorporation of machine learning (ML) intelligence on satellite improve spacecraft reliability, provides efficient communications, computing capabilities, and improve coordination, thus fuels the market



The Global Satellite Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ground risk, Satellite risk), Application (Business, Government, Military, Others), Coverage Type (Satellite launch vehicle flight only, Satellite launch, Spacecraft pre-transit, Transit and pre-launch, Satellite contingency, Satellite in-orbit, Loss of revenue and business interruption, In-orbit incentives, Production facility, Satellite in-orbit third-party liability, Others), End User (Satellite Operators, Satellite Manufacturers, Launch Vehicle Manufacturers, Launch Service Providers, Space Agencies)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Satellite Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Satellite Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Satellite Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Satellite Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Satellite Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Satellite Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Satellite Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Satellite Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



