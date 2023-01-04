NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Satellite Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Satellite Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Global Aerospace (United States), AIG (United States), Allianz (Germany), USAIG (United States), Hallmark Financial Services (United States), Marsh Inc (United Kingdom), Chinalife (China), Travers Aviation (United States), Malayan Insurance (Philippines), AXA (France).



Scope of the Report of Satellite Insurance

The developments and growth of the aerospace industry are driving the growth of the market. Satellite insurance emerged when a European Vega rocket was unsuccessful two minutes after the launch in French Guiana, annihilating a United Arab Emirates military observation satellite, thus the incident is probably the biggest space insurance loss in the industry. Lloyd's of London launched the foremost satellite insurance policy in 1965. It was intended to incur the cost of physical damages on pre-launch. Satellites are expensive and cost billions of dollars to make a satellite project, which includes various steps such as planning, manufacturing, testing, and launch stage thus, the insurance firms consider the idea of providing satellite insurance. The space insurance industry generates around USD 750 to USD 800 million a year. After several rocket failures in 1998 and 2001, in recent years space insurers have seen their profits rise and have lowered premium rates. In 2010, out of the almost 1 000 operational satellites in orbit, about 175 commercial satellites are insured for a total value of some USD 170 billion. Approximately 36 commercial launches carrying 23 GEO satellites and 25 LEO satellites could be insured each year through 2013. Five operators have nearly 50% of the in-orbit fleet, and 48 operators split the remainder. This growth is primarily driven by The rising demand for miniaturized satellites boosts the demand for satellite insurance and The increase in the number of satellite launches.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Ground risk, Satellite risk), Application (Business, Government, Military, Others), Coverage Type (Satellite launch vehicle flight only, Satellite launch, Spacecraft pre-transit, Transit and pre-launch, Satellite contingency, Satellite in-orbit, Loss of revenue and business interruption, In-orbit incentives, Production facility, Satellite in-orbit third-party liability, Others), End User (Satellite Operators, Satellite Manufacturers, Launch Vehicle Manufacturers, Launch Service Providers, Space Agencies)



Market Drivers:

The increase in the number of satellite launches

The rising demand for miniaturized satellites boosts the demand for satellite insurance



Market Trends:

The incorporation of advanced technology with the small low-cost satellites

The demand for satellite-based services such as climate monitoring and reconnaissance is growing in many regions



Opportunities:

Incorporation of machine learning (ML) intelligence on satellite improve space

The surge in demand for EO satellites

The satellites are going through continuous technological advancements due to the faster and simple construction and design requirements



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Satellite Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Satellite Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Satellite Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Satellite Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Satellite Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Satellite Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Satellite Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



