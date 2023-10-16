NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Arianespace (France), Lockheed Martin (United States), SpaceX (United States), Thales Group (France), Airbus Defence and Space (Germany), Boeing Defence (United States), GeoOptics (Canada), Innovative Solutions in Space (Netherlands), ISS Reshetnev (Russia), Orbital ATK (United States).



Satellites are systems that launched into space to offer various services. It is designed specifically as per their intended application. Satellite offers different services including communications, remote sensing, telemetry, surveillance, and others. According to the orbit, location satellites are also diversified into LEO satellites, Sun-synchronous Orbit satellites, and GEO satellites. Based on the size of satellite it is classified into large, medium-sized, mini, micro, nano, pico, and femto-satellites. Huge demand in of satellites for military and defense applications will help to boost global satellite manufacturing and launch market. According to AMA, the market for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period to 2028.



Opportunities:

- Innovative and Advanced Image-Enhancing Devices Such As High-Resolution Cameras and Remote-Sensing Technology

- Increasing Demand for High Power and HTS Due To the Expanding Internet Connectivity



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Nano and Microsatellite

- Increasing Demand Due To Global Positioning Services (GPS) Services



Market Drivers

- Escalating Penetration across the Globe

- Huge Demand In Of Satellites For Military And Defense Applications

- Growing demand from UAVs and modern equipment



Challenges:

- Satellite Launch Industry Suffers From Program Delays



Analysis by Type (Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites, Geostationary (GEO) Satellites, Sun-Synchronous Orbit Satellites), Application (Communications Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Reconnaissance Satellites, Remote Sensing Satellites, Others), End User (Internet Services, Navigation, Weather Forecast)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Arianespace (France), Lockheed Martin (United States), SpaceX (United States), Thales Group (France), Airbus Defence and Space (Germany), Boeing Defence (United States), GeoOptics (Canada), Innovative Solutions in Space (Netherlands), ISS Reshetnev (Russia), Orbital ATK (United States),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market.



