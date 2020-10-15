Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery Including: 1) By Type: Telecommunication Resellers; Satellite Telecommunications; Others - Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers 2) By End-Use: Residential; Commercial Covering: AT&T; América Móvil (TracFone); Virgin Mobile; T-Mobile (MetroPCS); Ultra Mobile



Western Europe was the largest region in the global satellite & telecommunication resellers market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global satellite & telecommunication resellers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global satellite & telecommunication resellers market.



The impact of digitization is driving the use of wireless technologies and equipment. Rising data traffic, growth in public WiFi and emerging 4G and 5G technologies are stimulating the growth of wireless equipment in developed and emerging countries. Also, many companies are shifting from traditional communications systems such as fixed line technologies to more advanced wireless and mobile technologies. For instance, according to a report by National Center for Health Statistics, 41% of the American households were wireless only by the end of 2013, thereby indicating a decrease in wireline usage.



The global satellite & telecommunication resellers market is expected to decline from $280.9 billion in 2019 to $271.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $328.7 billion in 2023.



Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Telecommunication Resellers; Satellite Telecommunications; Others - Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers



2) By End-Use: Residential; Commercial



Subsegments Covered: Wireless Telecommunication Resellers; Wired Telecommunication Resellers



Companies Mentioned: AT&T; Amrica Mvil (TracFone); Virgin Mobile; T-Mobile (MetroPCS); Ultra Mobile



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, satellite & telecommunication resellers indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes



Influence of the Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers market.



-Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.