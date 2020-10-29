New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Satellite Transponder market is expected to grow from USD 16.78 billion in 2019 to USD 22.07 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period. The global demand for satellite transponders is continuously increasing mainly due to the rise in growth of new subscribers for Ku-band frequencies. This band frequency is mainly utilized for data, voice and video communications and by far is the most favored frequency. Moreover, the increasing usage of Ka-band frequency for high-bandwidth broadcasting and communication has also positively impacted the growth of the satellite transponders market. Upgrade in subscribers has been another key factor for the upliftment of this market.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Satellite Transponder market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Satellite Transponder industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Arianespace SA (France), Thales Alenia Space (France), Airbus Group SE (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin, Loral Space and Communications, Inc. (US), Eutelsat S.A. (France), Intelsat S.A. (Luxembourg), Boeing Company (US), Orbital ATK, Inc.(US), INVAP S.E. (Argentina) among others.



The Satellite Transponder industry is segmented into:



Satellite Transponder Market by Bandwidth (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



C-Band

KU-Band

KA-Band

K-Band

Others



Satellite Transponder Market by End-Use Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Commercial Communications

Government Communications

Navigation

Remote Sensing

R&D

Others



Satellite Transponder Market, by Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Leasing

Maintenance & Support

Others



Regional Outlook of Satellite Transponder Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Satellite Transponder market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Satellite Transponder industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Satellite Transponder industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Satellite Transponder market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Satellite Transponder industry



Radical Features of the Satellite Transponder Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Satellite Transponder market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Satellite Transponder industry.



