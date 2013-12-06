Satrak Announces the Optimum Security Systems to Prevent Plant Theft

Scarcroft, Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Satrak announces the optimum security system to prevent plant theft and unauthorised use of equipment and machines. Two type of systems are available, the industrial & manufacturer security and view systems. Units provide 24-hour protection to oversee the premises and machinery remotely. It is controllable by mobile or landline phones with options of deactivation or reactivation.



The industrial security system is cost-efficient without the excessive fees to monitor or recover the unit. There is a one time payment after installation is complete. Most security companies charge a monthly fee to monitor equipment, machines and other property. With the industry unit, the user has control of monitoring and all functions to detect plant theft.



The view allows owners to see the premises and machines while its operating or when it’s deactivated. The software is downloadable to a PC and permits automatic shutdown of machines if there is suspicion of plant theft. It also generate reports to ensure equipment receives maintenance and services on a regular basis.



A spokesperson said, “The plant view and security units provide complete protection of industrial, manufacture, and plant facilities and machines. It safeguards the entire premise by consistent monitoring. The cost to install the equipment is reasonable with only one payment at the time of installation.”



About Satrak Plant Security

Satrak Plant Theft, a United Kingdom security company, offers units to monitor plant vehicles, equipment and machineries. Since 2004, the company continues to install high-technology systems to protect and track all machines.



There is a one time cost of the security system with no monthly monitoring charges. To learn more about Satrak and its security units, visit Satrak website or call 08702 418 754.