Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Lithuania - New Market Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- There were a mixture of trends in sauces, dressings and condiments in Lithuania in 2012. A higher demand for more expensive and higher-quality products was observed, while consumers became less concerned about health and wellness, which had a strong impact on sales before consumer spending was hit by the economic crisis in 2009-2010. As a result, many products still claim not to contain preservatives. However, health and wellness was emphasised less by manufacturers, though very often brand...
Euromonitor International's Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cooking Sauces, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purees.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
