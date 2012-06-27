Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in the US - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Rigid plastic packaging continued to take share from glass packaging options in 2011 as manufacturers looked for ways to reduce costs without sacrificing product protection. The light weighting factors associated with PET that allow for sustainability claims, along with the reduced breakage simply added to the appeal for product manufacturers. Ketchup and mayonnaise continued to show the sharpest declines for glass unit volume sales, as these products experienced declines in volume sales along...
Euromonitor International's Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Cooking Sauces, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purees.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
