"Saucy Grannies," a Sauce Making Tabletop Game, Now Available on Kickstarter!

A fun new tabletop game, Saucy Grannies is both light-hearted and competitive. Featuring blind bidding, card drafting, and set collection mechanics that challenge two to six players each game, Saucy Grannies is proving to provide hours of endless fun for players around the world.



In Saucy Grannies, simulate the pressures of a high-stakes cook-off that features grandmothers. Assume the role of a hardworking granny looking to make the best sauce around. Throughout the game, score points by purchasing ingredients, securing signature sauce recipes from friends, and impressing judges. After nine competitive rounds full of sneaky tactics and uncertainty, the player with the most points is declared the winner and earns bragging rights for having the best sauce around.



With mechanics that force strategic gameplay, players start by replenishing the market, making a bid, resolving turn order, collecting market cards, obtaining granny and objective cards, and preparing for new rounds on the quest to earn the most points.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support Saucy Grannies and to bring this tabletop game to market. Expected to begin shipping in July 2020, Saucy Grannies will ship rewards to early backers worldwide.



Supporters around the world can back Saucy Grannies by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $2. But for a pledge of $40 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including copies of the game and Discord server access. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Saucy Grannies

Saucy Grannies has been designed by Jonas Yeo and marketed by RES Design in Singapore. Daring to dream, RES Design is passionate about turning imagination into reality to create innovative products for people around the world to enjoy.



