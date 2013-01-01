Saudi Arabia Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Saudi Arabia Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- BMI View: We expect asset expansion in the Saudi Arabian commercial banking sector to cool in the months ahead. Deposit growth is slowing on the back of base effects from the implementation of the government's stimulus package in early 2011, while regulatory limits will restrict banks' ability to ramp up lending through borrowing. The Saudi Arabian commercial banking sector remains in good shape. Heavy government spending on public sector wages and social benefits - coupled with robust growth across the economy - are spurring inflows of deposits, while a generally robust macroeconomic backdrop is creating strong demand for new credit. However, we expect growth in the aggregate balance sheet to level off in the months ahead. With deposit growth having been bolstered last year by a series of one-off transfers associated with the government's economic stimulus package, base effects will kick in through the remainder of the year and restrict growth. Moreover, the sector's aggregate loans-to-deposits ratio is running up against the central bank's official ceiling of 0.80, which will restrict banks' ability to ramp up lending through borrowing. We forecast total asset growth of 10.0% in 2012, compared with 9.1% last year.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Venezuela Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Chile Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- India Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- South Africa Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Switzerland Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Bulgaria Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Philippines Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012