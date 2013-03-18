Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI's report examines the trends witnessed in the country's current and future defence procurement across its armed forces. The report's general conclusion is that Saudi Arabia will continue to invest heavily in defence procurement, giving it military superiority over most of its neighbours in what will remain a volatile region. However, the country's long-term security outlook is less certain. The authoritarian royal family is ageing. Unrest in the country's Shi'a-dominated Eastern Province remains serious. And regional crises could affect Saudi Arabia in unknown ways.
These foreign crises are numerous from Riyadh's perspective. Sectarian violence and al-Qaeda continue to plague Yemen to the south. War between Israel and Iran - Saudi Arabia's regional foe - could have grave repercussions for Riyadh if Iran successfully foments rebellion among Shi'a Muslims in Eastern Province and also in Bahrain. Security crises in Iraq and Syria, meanwhile, threaten to upset the regional balance. However, Saudi Arabia is attempting to engage with other countries in the region, including Iran, in order to reduce the risk of serious instability. In particular, Riyadh has reached out to Tehran by inviting President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to visit Mecca; the two countries are also members of a new Syria Contact Group set up by the Egyptian government.
However, despite these and other worthy initiatives, there is relatively little that Riyadh can do to address many of the most pressing security challenges that it has to deal with.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- A full order of battle detailing the composition of the Saudi Arabia army, air force, navy, national guard and air defence force.
- Discussions regarding ongoing defence procurement programmes across Saudi Arabia's armed forces, and their current status.
- Descriptions of the defence decision-making process within Saudi Arabia, and the country's grand strategy.
