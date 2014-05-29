Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Q3 2014 Saudi Arabia Defence and Security Report examines the country's strategic position in the Middle East and the wider world. It provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges facing the country, and the challenges it may face in the future.
BMI expects Saudi Arabia to spend USD57.96bn on defence in 2014. By 2018 we expect the country to spend USD69.30bn on defence annually. In total Saudi Arabia maintained on average 234,200 personnel across all four of its armed forces between 2003 and 2011. The country is a net importer of military equipment, but there are some small-scale exports of military equipment. On average, we expect the country to export USD6.1mn of arms and ammunition by 2018.
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BMI give Saudi Arabia an overall security risk rating of 77 out of 100 for Q314, an increase from the country's average overall security risk rating of 75 between early 2008 and the time of writing. Saudi Arabia's risk of becoming involved in a major interstate conflict is low. The country is at more risk from a major terrorist attack, although we consider that it is at slightly less risk of serious criminal activity.
A diplomatic crisis erupted between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar in early March 2014. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors to the Gulf Cooperation Council in opposition to Qatar's continued support of the Muslim Brotherhood, and in retaliation for its increasing involvement in conflicts around the Middle East and North Africa. Meanwhile, tensions grew between Russia and Saudi Arabia in February 2014 with the former urging the latter to desist from supplying rebels fighting the government of the Syrian president, Bashir al-Assad, with man-portable surface-to-air missile launchers and anti-tank missile systems.
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