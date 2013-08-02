Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Growing at a Rapid Pace

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Buoyed by construction boom and growing investment in the real estate sector, Saudi Arabia furniture industry has become one of the most vibrant segments in the country. The construction sector in the country is considered as the largest and the fastest growing market in the Gulf region with huge growth potential. Booming construction activities in Saudi Arabia has lead to significant furniture demand. According to our latest research study, "Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast to 2017", furniture demand in the Kingdom has rapidly expanded over the past few years on the back of rising affluence, influence of western culture, booming construction activities and tourism developments. Moreover, the furniture demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% during 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report "Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast to 2017", by RNCOS spread over 55 pages covers the prominent furniture market value chain determinants like production, demand-scenario, import export, production unit's analysis and key players. The report has presented a look at the sector's past, present, and future scenario besides coverage on the office and household furniture demand potential. We have also found that furniture market in Saudi Arabia is highly import oriented as more than three-fourth of the furniture consumption in the country is met through imports. Our report covers the detail analysis of furniture imports and exports in the country including major exporting and importing countries.



We have also studied how the regulatory environment and initiatives taken by the government are affecting the market. Through the section of interior design contracting and fit-out market, we have tried to understand the demand in the industry vertical segments. Our report also includes the profiles of key industry players, like Al-Abdulkader Furniture, Almutlaq Furniture, Riyadh Furniture Industries, Al Aamer Furniture, among others.



Some of the report's key highlights include:



- Huge Spend on Infrastructure Projects Driving Furniture Market

- Economic Cities Construction Creating Furniture Demand

- Household Furniture Leading the Saudi Arabia Furniture Market

- Imported Furniture Dominate the Saudi Arabia Furniture Market



