Saudi Arabia Information Technology Report Q2 2013 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Saudi Arabia Information Technology Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- We forecast strong growth in Saudi Arabia as IT spending is forecast to increase 6.6% to SAR15.3bn in 2013. The hardware market recovered in H212, a trend we expect to continue in 2013, fuelled by demand for tablets, hybrids and slim-line laptops. Meanwhile, a strong pipeline of major IT projects by government and enterprises will boost spending in 2013 and over the medium term. Particularly large opportunities exist in healthcare and education, as well as cloud computing adoption and investments in smart systems that require hardware, software and services. These trends will combine to ensure Saudi Arabia remains the biggest IT market in the Gulf, and the kingdom will continue to be a lucrative market for technology products and services over our forecast period 2013-2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: SAR7.91bn in 2012 to SAR8.39bn in 2013, +6% in local currency terms. Rebound in PC sales growth in H212 will be extended into 2013, boosted by a deepening of the tablet market and evolution in form factors.
Software Sales: SAR2.88bn in 2012 to SAR3.05n in 2013, +6.2% in local currency terms. Upgrades to Windows 8 will boost sales in 2013, while modernisation by enterprises will provide momentum for the business software market over the medium term.
IT Services Sales: SAR4.55bn in 2012 to SAR4.90bn in 2013, +7.8% in local currency terms. Adoption of cloud computing services and outsourcing, as well as real-time business software services, will drive growth.
Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR): Saudi Arabia's score is 53.4 out of 100.0. Saudi Arabia remains in fifth place in our latest Middle East and Africa RRR table.
Key Trends & Developments
- The retail hardware market has a positive outlook, with relatively high incomes in Saudi Arabia and potential for PC penetration to rise further. This means the first-time buyer market and replacement market should both see increased sales in future. We expect spending to be geared towards mobile computing devices such as tablets, hybrids and slim-line laptops. Youthful demographics and increases to public sector wages, social benefits, and food and fuel subsidies add to the growth dynamic.
- Government spending is also expected to remain a key driver of the IT market. In October 2012 the government announced the latest version of its National IT Plan (2012-2016), which will see spending targeted at the four main themes of building a sustainable e-government workforce, improving the quality of services to the public, developing a culture of collaboration and improving efficiency. Meanwhile, government IT spending in healthcare and education will continue to be a source of sales for vendors.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Egypt Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- France Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Hong Kong Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- China Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- South Africa Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Poland Information Technology Report Q2 2013