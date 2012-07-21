New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within six market categories - CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Neurology Devices market categories - CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within six market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the six market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Saudi Arabia Neurology Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, DePuy, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CareFusion Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Saudi Arabia Neurology Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, DePuy, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CareFusion Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Covidien plc, Sophysa S.A., Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG
