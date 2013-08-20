Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saudi Arabia Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Saudi Arabian petrochemicals industry is suffering pressure on margins from higher costs and a heavy
maintenance turnaround schedule, although some segments saw an improvement in prices. Altogether, the
effects of capacity outages and start-ups in H113 tightened the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and, to a
lesser extent, olefins markets, but led to a net gain in ethylene glycol (EG), polypropylene (PP) and
polyethylene (PE).
In Q113, Saudi petrochemicals major Sabic faced a loss in profitability owing to turnarounds at some MEG,
PET and LLDPE plants as well as ethylene and propylene units. However, the company said that an
improvement in the sales price of most products and lower finance charges reduced the impact of the
turnaround. Fertiliser has seen notable gains due to an increase in sales volumes and prices.
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