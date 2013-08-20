Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saudi Arabia Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Saudi Arabia Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, and industrial and construction

segments throughout the country in the context of a bullish outlook for the economy, its buoyant

construction sector and the fledgling weakness in the commercial real estate rental market.

With a focus on the two principal cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, the report covers rental market performance

in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the

commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the

government-fed construction boom on a market already characterised by oversupply. The key growth areas

driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors and the potential of the domestic

consumer market are also explored, with corporate growth strategies looking to the kingdom for

expansionary opportunities.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139724/saudi-arabia-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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