Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saudi Arabia Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Saudi Arabia Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, and industrial and construction
segments throughout the country in the context of a bullish outlook for the economy, its buoyant
construction sector and the fledgling weakness in the commercial real estate rental market.
With a focus on the two principal cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, the report covers rental market performance
in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the
commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the
government-fed construction boom on a market already characterised by oversupply. The key growth areas
driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors and the potential of the domestic
consumer market are also explored, with corporate growth strategies looking to the kingdom for
expansionary opportunities.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139724/saudi-arabia-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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