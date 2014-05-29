Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy Sector Analysis market report to its offering

Saudi Arabia along with all the major economies in Middle East region has started to take the renewable energy way, contrary to their most important possession, non renewable (Hydrocarbons). The growing economy with growing population has affected a growth in the urbanization in these nations which has resulted in an increase in consumption of oil and gas. The growing population demands more electricity, power plants based majorly on non renewable sources. The Middle East is one region in the world that requires energy even for drinking water which is produced by desalination of sea water. Growing population means more demand of water requiring more energy. The increasing in house consumption of energy sources has the Middle East worried over the increasing share it has to divert domestically, leaving comparatively lesser for export.



Electricity production is the most energy intensive industry in Saudi Arabia and is produced mostly from fossil fuels. The climatic conditions of the region make air conditioning a must resulting in more than average power consumption as compared to the rest of the world. About 99% of water in Saudi Arabia comes from desalination, another energy consuming process, working mainly on gas feeds. With depleting oil and gas reserves and export quotas and commitments to fulfil, it is vital for the Saudi Arabia to diversify and look at renewable sources of energy for power and water production.



Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy Sector Analysis research report is an intriguing text that gives facts and projected figures about the paradoxical situation arising in the world, with the worlds largest oil and gas providers looking at renewable sources to light their own bulbs. The report meticulously takes through Saudi Arabia electricity and water situation and then its renewable energy efforts along with policies and regulations. It is packed with information and adds a special feature on the GCC interconnection grid that will be fed with power from the renewable sources of energy in the coming years and also gives the potential renewable sources of energy and the future scenario of the Middle East region with the latest developments.



Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy Sector Analysis research report discusses following aspects related to Renewable Energy Development in Saudi Arabia:



Renewable Energy Resource Mapping

Renewable Energy Initiatives

Renewable Energy Targets

Solar Energy Installed Capacity & Generation

Grid Connected Solar Targets

Policy & Regulatory Framework

Emerging Trends in Renewable Energy Development



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156543/saudi-arabia-renewable-energy-sector-analysis-.html

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