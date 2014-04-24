Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saudi Arabia Retail Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
Strong economic growth, rising disposable incomes, an increasing acceptance of the concept of
modern retailing, an enlarged consumer base created by the improved position of women in society, as well
as more opportunities for Saudi workers, are all expected to result in steady growth for the Saudi Arabian
retail sector over the next few years. Household spending will rise across all retail subsectors, but we are
particularly bullish about the future growth prospects for restaurants & hotel spending, with expenditure on
furnishing & home also forecast to grow strongly between 2014 and 2018. However, we expect personal,
insurance & other expenditure to remain by far the largest subsector throughout our forecast period.
The new Saudi Arabia Retail report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail
indicators including household spending, and headline total spending across each retail subsector,
household income and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts, and a detailed breakdown of
household and per capita spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, healthcare
and insurance, consumer electronics, toys, pets, gardens, household goods, and a number of other
subsectors.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153182/saudi-arabia-retail-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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