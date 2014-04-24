Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saudi Arabia Retail Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Strong economic growth, rising disposable incomes, an increasing acceptance of the concept of

modern retailing, an enlarged consumer base created by the improved position of women in society, as well

as more opportunities for Saudi workers, are all expected to result in steady growth for the Saudi Arabian

retail sector over the next few years. Household spending will rise across all retail subsectors, but we are

particularly bullish about the future growth prospects for restaurants & hotel spending, with expenditure on

furnishing & home also forecast to grow strongly between 2014 and 2018. However, we expect personal,

insurance & other expenditure to remain by far the largest subsector throughout our forecast period.

The new Saudi Arabia Retail report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail

indicators including household spending, and headline total spending across each retail subsector,

household income and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts, and a detailed breakdown of

household and per capita spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, healthcare

and insurance, consumer electronics, toys, pets, gardens, household goods, and a number of other

subsectors.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153182/saudi-arabia-retail-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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