Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saudi Arabia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Saudi Arabian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags

short-term concerns about the impact of a possible cutback in government spending on Saudi Arabia's

economic outlook should the fiscal and current account position deteriorate.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Saudi retail market while minimising investment

risk, and also explores the impact of slowing export growth on the Saudi consumer and on the ability of

producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139725/saudi-arabia-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###