Saudi Arabia Retail Report Q4 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Retailing research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- The Saudi Arabian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term concerns about the impact of a possible cutback in government spending on Saudi Arabia's economic outlook should the fiscal and current account position deteriorate.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Saudi retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of slowing export growth on the Saudi consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Saudi retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
Saudi per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by 27.1% to 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 47.2%. The country comes second (out of seven) in BMI's Middle East and Africa (MEA) Retail Risk/Reward Ratings, although it underperforms significantly for risk.
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Among all retail categories, mass grocery retail (MGR) will be one of the outperformers through to 2017 in growth terms. Sales are forecast to increase by 47.6% between 2013 and 2017, from US$32.70bn to US $48.26bn, as high disposable incomes among a proportion of the population create an increasingly aspirational consumer base interested in premium products. In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the fact that non-organised retail and independent outlets still account for more than 40% of total sales, which is strong evidence that significant scope remains for the penetration of organised grocery retailing.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- BMI has moderated its growth outlook for Saudi Arabia slightly, on the back of weak Q113 data and a soft PMI reading in June. That said, we see the non-hydrocarbon sector continuing to expand at a rapid clip, and expect a recovery in oil output over the second half of the year. We now forecast real GDP growth of 3.6% in 2013 and 4.3% in 2014, from 4.1% and 4.6% previously.
- We retain a bullish view on Saudi Arabia's private consumption outlook, and forecast growth of 6.0% in 2013 (revised up from 5.0% previously) and 5.0% in 2014. As we have noted in the past, the outlook for the retail sector is set to remain bright over the medium term, with sales benefiting from rising disposable incomes, favourable demographics and increasing urbanisation.
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