Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saudi Arabia Shipping Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Jeddah Islamic Port is set to hold the top position in Saudi Arabia's maritime sector in terms of both

total tonnage and container throughput in 2013 after demonstrating strong growth in 2012. The government

stimulus package continues to make itself felt through increased consumer confidence, which is driving up

container volumes at the Kingdom's ports. Total tonnage volumes are also undergoing strong growth, and

will be supported over the medium term by a massive house-building programme that is getting underway.

The country is well supported by a growing fleet of dry and liquid bulk tankers which continues to expand.

Headline Industry Data

? 2013 port of Jeddah Islamic Port tonnage throughput forecast to grow 0.5%, and to average 5.6% to 2017.

? 2013 port of Jeddah Islamic Port container throughput forecast to grow 3.2%, and to average 6.0% over

our forecast period.

? 2013 total trade real growth forecast at 1.5%, averaging 1.7% to 2017.



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