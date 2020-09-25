Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- The rising investment on solar project, surging spending in renewable energy sector and escalating demand for solar pump among major vertical such as irrigation sector are anticipated to upsurge the growth of solar pump market in the forecasted period. Moreover, burgeoning demand for portable water due to growing populace and adoption of solar energy for irrigation activities are strongly contributing towards the growth of the market.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Saudi Arabia Solar Pump Market Analysis, 2020", the Saudi Arabia Solar Pump market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2020-25.Based on Type, Submersible segment is growing at an astronomical rate in the Saudi Arabia Solar pump market in 2019 on account of declining ground water level. Apart from this, these pumps are majorly used for irrigation purpose and for supplying potable water for communities. Moreover, the rising need for drinking water coupled with reducing groundwater level and increasing investment towards the development of desalination plant for urban and industrial use are projected to place a positive impact towards the growth of the market.



"Saudi Arabia Solar Pump Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Solar Pump providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Irrigation Grabbed the Largest Market Share

Based on Application, Irrigation grabbed the largest market share in the Solar pump market in 2019. This is due surging demand for solar pump for agricultural activities, robust development, and deficit of water supply in the for the irrigation. Moreover, rising investment towards renewable energy and booming populace is expected to accelerate the growth of solar pump in the coming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report"Saudi Arabia Solar Pump Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtelAdvisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Saudi Arabia Solar Pump market includeLorentz, Grundfos, Shakti pump, Saudi green solutions, jyotysolarpower, Andasolar, Solar Land Energy etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Type (Surface, Submersible)

2. By Operation (AC Pumps, DC Pumps)

3. By Capacity (Below 5 HP, 5-8 HP, above 8 HP)

4. By Application (Irrigation, Drinking Water, Industries, Other)

5. By Geographic Region (North, West, South, East, Central)

6. By Competitors (Lorentz, Grundfos, Shakti pump, Saudi green solutions, jyotysolarpower, Andasolar, Solar Land Energyetc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Saudi Arabia Solar Pump?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. What are the future plans and customer expectations of end-users across the country?

4. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

5. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia Solar Pump?



