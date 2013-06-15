"Saudi Arabia Tourism Report Q2 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
The Saudi Arabia Tourism Report examines the significant long-term potential offered by the tourism industry, but highlights the potential downward pressure that regional uncertainty could have on arrival numbers as the political landscape changes. Furthermore, the country's strict entrance visa regulations also act as a constraint on the sector's long-term growth potential.
Saudi Arabia's tourist industry performed strongly in 2012. According to figures from the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Saudi tourism receipts reportedly rose by some 14% year on year last year. Looking forward, BMI is forecasting a 7% increase in arrivals over 2013, plus a further 38.6% increase over the 2013-17 period, implying total arrivals of almost 24mn by the end of our forecast period in 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
One of the main drivers for the tourism industry is religious visits. Saudi Arabia is home to two of Islam's holiest cities, Mecca and Medina, and every year millions of Muslims go to Mecca for the Hajj, the largest annual pilgrimage in the world. Business travel is another growth area, given Saudi Arabia's status as the world's largest oil exporter and its other large industries, such as defence.
The hospitality sector looks set to grow in tandem with tourist arrivals. BMI forecasts that there will be about 178,870 hotel rooms in Saudi Arabia by 2017, with occupancy rates increasing to 63%. In recent years, a number of international chains have opened their first hotels in the market, including Hyatt and Best Western.
Saudi Arabia will remain reliant on Middle Eastern and Asian nations for the bulk of its inbound tourism flows for the remainder of the forecast period. This is largely due to the Kingdom's strict entrance visa regulations, which can deter some non-Muslim travellers.
However, this is no bad thing for the sector's development, with these regions currently experiencing strong economic growth and rising disposable incomes, especially when compared to the stagnation seen in other regions, notably Europe.
Overall, BMI remains optimistic about the outlook for the Saudi tourism industry. The country is planning significant increases in the national room supply, while airport capacity is also set to increase rapidly.
- BMI believes that the number of hotels and other accommodation establishments in Saudi Arabia will increase across our forecast period to 2017. The country is currently offering extremely attractive investment opportunities for hotel groups and other tourist-related industries, largely due to rising domestic tourism and regional tourism, supported by an increase in higher disposable incomes.
-
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Caribbean Tourism Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Kenya Tourism Report Q2 2013
- Japan Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Oman Tourism Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Tourism Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Tourism Report Q2 2013
- India Tourism Report Q3 2013