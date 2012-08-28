"Saudi Arabia Water Report Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Saudi Arabia Water Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- BMI View: A steady stream of tenders and contracts should be awarded across the remainder of 2012, with activity heavily skewed towards the wastewater sector, where the National Water Company (NWC) is in the midst of a major investment programme to ramp up treated effluent capacity. According to NWC, some US$1.8bn will be spent on contract awards in 2012 - geared towards wastewater treatment plants and pipeline networks. A rollout of new desalination capacity is anticipated over the forecast period, with a large existing slate of new plants currently under construction.
The key themes to highlight in Saudi Arabia's water sector are:
- With a slew of new contracts expected to be awarded by National Water Company (NWC) over 2012 and beyond, Saudi Arabia is set to emerge as the world's most prominent water project market. This confirms its status as an accommodating location for developers and contractors to do business, with foreign investors increasingly drawn to the attractive business environment.
- International companies have been invited to manage and operate water and wastewater contracts in major cities, having generated significant local goodwill following an improvement in water provision in recent years. Under a shift in approach, NWC's newly fashioned O&M contracts are expected to be replaced with longer-term contracts which will offer services to Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Ta'if, Medina and Dammam.
- Contractors had until mid-May 2012 to submit bids for a SAR1bn contract to build a 500,000 cubic metres per day (m3/d) sewage treatment plant at Jeddah's international airport. Furthermore, Saudi Aramco's 24,000m3/d wastewater treatment at the Jeddah oil refinery is now scheduled for completion in 2015. Commercial bids were submitted by contractors in mid- April 2012.
- In late April 2012, NWC completed the draining of the lake at Alasla Valley southeast of Jeddah, draining 2.5 million square metres ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the Shura Council approved a draft agreement between the Japanese and Saudi governments on water management and sewage maintenance systems in mid-May 2012. The agreement is understood to cover desalination, water distribution and control, as well as reducing the number of leaks and wastage.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Egypt Water Report Q3 2012
- Oman Water Report Q2 2012
- United Arab Emirates Water Report Q2 2012
- Qatar Water Report Q2 2012
- Business Opportunities in the Water and Sewage Infrastructure Construction Industry in BRIC
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Mexico Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Bulgaria Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Oman Infrastructure Report Q3 2012