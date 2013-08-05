Saudi Arabian Healthcare Industry to Witness Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Saudi Arabian Healthcare Industry is witnessing strong growth inclination over the past couple of years, offering immense opportunities for players involved in the business. Driven by rising population, prevalence of lifestyle and infectious diseases, longer life expectancy, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing government support; the market is expected to sustain high growth momentum in coming years. Further, technological up-gradation such as growing application of e-health and m-health and recently released favorable regulations are also providing major boost to industry’s growth. According to our new research report, “Saudi Arabian Healthcare Outlook to 2017”, country’s healthcare industry is slated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Saudi Arabian Healthcare Outlook to 2017”, which is spread over 115 pages, covers extensive research and thorough analysis of the country’s healthcare industry. It also presents a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the Saudi Arabian healthcare Industry, including the current and future market size, existing healthcare infrastructure and country’s healthcare profile. Also the study covers in-depth study of country’s pharmaceutical and medical device markets, covering their market size, growth forecast, major players and analysis of foreign trade. Additionally, it also covers healthcare insurance market and state of e-health and m-health application in healthcare sector.



Further, the research has also included regional analysis of Saudi Arabian Healthcare Industry, including five major cities in the country viz. Riyadh, Jeddah, Qaseem, Makkah and Medinah, which deals in study of current market scenario and future market potentials of major healthcare markets. Also, the report features existing regulatory environment which is propelling the growth of country’s healthcare industry. Moreover, our study also looks into the competitive landscape including detailed description of the major players (Hospitals and Pharmaceutical companies) in industry. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Rising penetration of international players boosting Saudi Arabian healthcare industry

- e-Health gaining momentum in Saudi Arabian healthcare industry

- Growing government support driving Saudi Arabian healthcare industry

- Mounting investments to develop world class Saudi Arabian healthcare infrastructure



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM611.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- US Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - Market Insight

(http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM450.htm)

- Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Forecast to 2017

(http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM494.htm)

- Genetic Testing Market Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM492.htm)

- Analysis of Coronary Stent in US (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM489.htm)

- US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM487.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.