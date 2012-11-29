Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE:SHS) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Offer by Danfoss A/S

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE:SHS) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Danfoss A/S to acquire Sauer-Danfoss Inc. at $49.00 per NYSE:SHS shares and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:SHS shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE:SHS) prior to November 28, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:SHS shares have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Sauer-Danfoss Inc. breach their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:SHS investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Nov. 28, 2012 Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE: SHS) confirmed that it has received notice from Danfoss A/S of its intention to launch a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Sauer-Danfoss that it does not already own at a price of $49.00 per share in cash.



However, following the takeover proposal NYSE:SHS shares jumped from $40.25 per share ion Nov. 27, 2012 to a close of $52.72 per share on Nov. 28, 2012, thus well above the current $49offer. In addition, NYSE:SHS shares traded as recently as February 2012 as high as $55.57 per share, also well above the current offer.



Therefore, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NYSE:SHS stockholders.



Specifically, given that Danfoss A/S and its subsidiaries currently own already approximately 75.6% of the outstanding shares of Sauer-Danfoss, the investigation focuses on whether the Sauer-Danfoss Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into the transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Furthermore, Sauer-Danfoss’ financial performance improved significantly over the past years. For instance, it reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $1.15 billion in 2009 to over $2.05 billion in 2011 and its Net Loss of $345.77 million for 2009 turned into a Net Income of $229.87 million in 2011.



Shares of Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE:SHS) grew at an exceptional growth rate in recent years. In fact, NYSE:SHS shares grew from as low as $2.82 per share in March 2009 to as high as $.5325 per share in May 2011



Those who are current investors in Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE:SHS), have certain options



