Saule Health and Beauty Launch Prostate One Prostate Supplement

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- As men age, particularly men with active lifestyles, they can start to have trouble with the function of their prostate, which is prone to getting bruised, swollen or infected. Men over 40 generally see an increase in trips to the bathroom, including having to wake up at night. Saule Health and Beauty, creators of Level T, the best testosterone booster on the market, have know developed Prostate One, a prostate supplement designed to improve the organ’s functionality in older men.



Level T has been one of the best selling products on the market for over a year, and similar success is anticipated for the new product, which aims to promote stronger urinary flow, improved bladder emptying, healthy sleeping habits and healthy prostate function.



The product is created using a secret blend of thirteen powerful, all natural ingredients and promises life-changing results with satisfaction guaranteed. The product comes in thirty, sixty, and ninety day supplies and can be ordered exclusively from the Saule Health and Beauty web store. The web store features information on the ingredients used, an FAQ on the prostate, and reviews of the product by those who have bought it.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “Prostate One is designed to be a natural supplement addressing a common issue for men over forty. The idea behind it came from many of the users who have had great success with our testosterone boosting supplement asking for something that could deal with a different set of problems. In the past, men have been very keen to keep quiet about ailments and suffer in silence. Now they know there’s a solution, you can almost hear the sigh of relief around the globe.”



About Saule Health and Beauty

Saule Health & Beauty continue to strive to set the standard in the nutritional supplement industry by demanding truth in labeling, ingredient safety and product potency, all while remaining on the cutting-edge of nutrition. As the company grows they continue to innovate and re-invent the way people live. Saule Health is devoted exclusively to helping its customers improve the quality of their lives. Their commitment to quality extends to their interactions with customers and their distributors. For more information please visit: http://saulehealth.com/