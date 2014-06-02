Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Saunas.com now offers infrared saunas at the most reasonable prices. Their infrared saunas are designed with the latest infrared technology. With infrared saunas, infrared rays are deeply penetrated inside the skin, providing relaxation of both the body and mind. Saunas.com has a wide array of infrared saunas to offer its customers. They have B-Series 1-Person Infrared Sauna, B-Series 2-Person Infrared Sauna, B-Series 3-Person Infrared Sauna - Rectangular, B-Series 4-Person Infrared Sauna - Rectangular, and many more.



Citing the benefits of the infrared saunas, A spokesperson from saunas.com, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com mentioned, “At Saunas.com, you can find an advanced range of infrared saunas as well as electric heaters for Sauna. As a leading online distributor for sauna products and accessories, we provide top steam showers that are appreciated for their high performance and long and dependable functionality. We will give you free consultation advice if you are conscious about the price and quality of the product. Our products’ quality standards always match the price we have marked for the product and are very economical.”



Along with the most modern versions of saunas at saunas.com, one will also find traditional saunas. These saunas have tremendous health benefits. They detoxify the body and mind and offer complete relaxation. One can use these saunas after a long day at work, or just use it to have some pleasure time. Saunas.com provides a wide option for purchasing a traditional saunas set.



Now customers don’t have to go from store to store in search of the perfect sauna, they can now purchase it from Saunas.com directly.



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by the United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. Browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more, please visit http://saunas.com