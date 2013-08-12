Saunas.com Now Offers Up to 20% Discount on Their Saunas for Home Products

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Saunas.com, a renowned supplier of saunas for home, is now offering discounts of up to 20% on their products. The company offers all the materials and accessories for saunas at the lowest prices. This offer from Saunas.com has received positive response from customers who are fond of saunas and steam showers and enjoy a steam bath in the comfort of their home.



A representative from the far infrared saunas company said, “Saunas.com provides everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. With just a click, ?nd top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.”



The company guarantees that the prices offered here for infrared saunas for home are the lowest in the market and if customers find prices lower somewhere else, the company will pay them the difference. Also, customers may get their saunas delivered right to their doorstep through the free shipping facility from Saunas.com.



Saunas.com is a premier supplier of saunas, infrared and steam equipment, rooms, and accessories offering residential and commercial buyers. It is a one-stop-shopping destination for their sauna, infrared and steam needs. They offers 100% free consultations and online chat to help buyers select the products that will best suit their needs.



Their team of dedicated professionals provides any assistance required along the way for delivery to project completion. They will also help with any questions one may have after their sauna is installed and running.



About Saunas.com

Founded in 1987 and establishing a web presence in 1997, Sauna Warehouse, Inc. has been the leading supplier and most widely used website for architects, contractors, health clubs, hospitality and consumers for complete sauna kits (both pre-cut and modular), heaters, steam generators and accessories. Sauna Warehouse’s staff is available M-F 8-5 PST and can be reached either at 800-906-2242 or by email at info@saunas.com. http://saunas.com