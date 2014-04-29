Saunas.com Offers Cost-Effective Traditional Saunas for Relief from Joint & Muscle Pain

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Saunas.com offers a cost-effective range of traditional saunas which have been proven to relieve joint and muscle pain. It has been said that for over 2,000 years, traditional saunas have been used to detoxify and relax the mind and body. This sauna offers complete climate control, allowing the ability to set the temperature and pour water over the rocks to create personalized humidity levels.



The company offers various options when it comes to creating the ideal in-house experience for one’s family. They give the opportunity to customers to get a consultation from their experienced professionals, completely free of cost. Traditional saunas are easy to assemble and require no heavy maintenance. Besides this, they are available in varied room sizes and can accommodate up to 10 people.



Additionally, the company offers many optional upgrades and accessories to perfect one’s sauna experience. A spokesperson from Saunas.com, , Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com stated, “Infrared saunas have a very unique feature, making them different from the others. They emit radiant heat that is absorbed directly into the human body, rather than heating the air around it, and many sizes are available to accommodate 1-6 people. We also offer a portable infrared sauna that helps improve the complexion as it clears the pores. In addition, it cleans the body and the mind while toxins are flushed, and is also very effective and pain relieving for people who experience joint and muscle pain in their daily life.”



Since its inception, the company has been offering products of top-notch quality that perfectly match the price they have marked on each product.



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by the United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. Browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more, please visit http://saunas.com