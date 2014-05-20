Saunas.com Offers Incomparable Quality Traditional Saunas and Free Consultation on All Products

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Saunas.com offers incomparable quality traditional saunas, and a free consultation service on all products. From their inception, traditional saunas have been used to detoxify and relax the mind and body. These saunas provide complete climate control, as one can set the temperature and pour water over the rocks to create humidity levels of their choosing.



From the range of traditional saunas, the portable sauna is much easier to assemble with plug-in capabilities and you can also get portable sauna kits with sauna heaters and accessories. The health benefits of saunas are well documented. At saunas.com, customers can choose infrared saunas and create an ideal in-home sauna.



These saunas are the best solution in healing knee pain and back problems, and even arthritis. It’s even possible to reduce weight without doing a ton of aerobic exercising, just by using these saunas. A spokesperson from saunas.com, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com mentioned, “At Saunas.com, you will find an advanced range of infrared saunas as well as electric heaters for the sauna. As a leading online distributor for sauna products and accessories, we provide top steam showers which are appreciated for their high performance and long and dependable functionality. We will give you free consultation advice if you are conscious about the price and quality of the product. Our product quality standards always match the price we have marked for the product and are very economical.”



Some of the great products offered at saunas.com are steam showers, sauna heaters, sauna accessories, tradition saunas, infrared saunas, and many more.



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by the United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. Browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more, please visit http://saunas.com