Saunas.com Presents Affordable Range of Sauna Heaters for an Enriching Sauna Experience

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Saunas.com offers the most affordable range of sauna heaters for an enriching sauna experience. From the traditional wood burning heaters to infrared and electric options, these sauna heaters are marked with revolutionary developments. The electric sauna heaters offer a manual temperature control feature that proves to be its biggest strength and is also very beneficial for customers. The diversity in the sauna heaters at Saunas.com comes with trust and reliability that the store delivers unwaveringly.



While talking about sauna heaters, a spokesperson, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com stated, “At saunas.com you will find a more advanced range of wood burning sauna heater models as well as electric heaters for saunas. As a leading online outlet for sauna products and accessories, saunas.com offers products from the houses of some top-notch sauna heater brands and is valued for their high performance and long and dependable functionality. We offer electric sauna heaters that are easy to install and embedded with hi-tech manual and digital controls that allows you to set the temperature as per your liking.”



There are many different types of Saunas but an infrared sauna has an exclusive feature that makes it stand apart from other heaters. Instead of heating the air around it, these heaters emit radiant heat that absorbs it directly into the human body. Infrared Sauna Heaters are available in a wide range of sizes and can accommodate 1-6 people.



Additionally, saunas.com give 100% free consultations and the ability to chat online to ensure that they can assist budding ‘saunaphiles’, as well as the most seasoned sauna enthusiasts in selecting products that will best suit their needs.



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by the United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. Browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more, please visit http://saunas.com