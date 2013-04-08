Sausages and Sausage Products Market of Sausages and Sausage Products Industry - Forecast ,Analysis and Share 2013-2016

New Market Research Report Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Sausages and sausage products Market of sausages and sausage products - forecast for 2013-2016
Subject of research:
MARKET OF SAUSAGES AND SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
Goal of research:
EVALUATION OF MARKET CONDITIONS AND FORECAST OF ITS DEVELOPMENT FOR 2013-2016
Regions of research:
RUSSIA, REGIONS OF RF
Basic units of research:
VOLUME OF RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
ANALYSIS OF RETAIL SALES OF MEAT PRODUCTS
RAW MATERIALS BASE
PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS IN RUSSIA
PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS INCLUDING STUFFED
PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS OF HEAT TERATED INGREDIENTS
PRODUCTION OF BLOOD SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
PRODUCTION OF SMOKED SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
PRODUCTION OF SALTED, DRIED OR SMOKED MEAT AND BY-PRODUCTS
LARGEST PRODUCERS OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS IN SEPARATE SEGMENTS
ANALYSIS OF RUSSIAN IMPORT OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
ANALYSIS OF RUSSIAN EXPORT OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
PRODUCERS’ PRICES FOR SAUSAGE PRODUCTS IN RUSSIA
RETAIL PRICES FOR SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
THE LARGEST PLAYERS OF RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
STATE REGULATION ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
TRENDS ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
CONSUMER PREFERENCES ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF FOODS
FORECAST OF DEVELOPMENT OF RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS FOR 2014-2016
ABOUT INTESCO RESEARCH GROUP
The largest Russian enterprises profiled:
«OSTANKINSKY MEAT-PROCESSING PLANT» OJSC
«MIKOYANOVSKIY MEAT PACKING PLANT», CJSC
«CHERKIZOVSKIY MEAT PROCESSING PLANTOJSC
«TSARITSYNO», OJSC
«VELIKOLUKSKIY MEAT PACKING PLANT», OJSC
The largest enterprises are presented by production volume, financial activity, sheet balances, profit and loss statements, cash-flow statements, subsidiaries and other information.
Information sources used:
Federal State Statistics Service
Ministry of Economic Development of RF
Federal Custom Service
Federal Tax Service
Evaluation of Experts of the Branch
Retail sales statements
Data of the main players of the branch
Printed and electronic publications of the branch
The research contains 83 Schedules, 62 Diagrams, 127 Tables, 1 Schemes
EXTRACTS FROM THE RESEARCH
RAW MATERIALS BASE FOR PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGES AND SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
In 2010 – 2012 production of pork showed positive dynamics in Russia. Thus, in 2012 output volume of this meat type amounted to almost *** ths. tons, that was by 1*% more than in the previous year.
In 2012 production volumes of beef amounted to *** ths. tons, that was by 26,1 ths. tons less than in the previous year.
PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGE GOODS IN RUSSIA
In general meat-processing branch in Russia has been showing positive dynamics since 2010. Herewith in 2010 – 2011 output of sausage goods was increasing by *% - *% per year, then, however, growth rates slowed down. Thus, according to the results of 2012 Russian production of sausage products exceeded *,* mln. tons, that was by *,*% more than in the previous year.
About **,*% of Russian production of sausage goods is presented by boiled sausages, sausages and small sausages. Smoked sausage products also belong to the most important categories in the structure of supply of domestic products on the market: more than one forth of the total output (**,1%) in RF falls at this segment. Share of paste, liver sausages, meat jellies in the structure of Russian production is equal to *,6%.
ANALYSIS OF RUSSIAN IMPORT OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS
During 2007 – 2010 import of sausages and sausage products in physical terms to the territory of RF showed negative dynamics. Thus, in 2010 volume of Russian import of sausages and sausage products amounted to 7,3 ths. tons.
In 2011 the rate sharply grew by *6% due to increase of demand for the products, import volume amounted to *4,3 ths. tons.
By the end of the period researched volumes of foreign deliveries grew by **% more to **,* ths. tons.
In 2012 products from the USA constituted one fifth of the total Russian import of sausage products. Presence of ***, Latvia and ** constituted **%, 13% and 1*% correspondingly. Aggregate presence of Spain and the Ukraine - *% and 6% correspondingly - made up a share proportional to them.
Goal of research:
