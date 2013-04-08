Sausages and Sausage Products Market of Sausages and Sausage Products Industry - Forecast ,Analysis and Share 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Subject of research:

MARKET OF SAUSAGES AND SAUSAGE PRODUCTS



Goal of research:

EVALUATION OF MARKET CONDITIONS AND FORECAST OF ITS DEVELOPMENT FOR 2013-2016



Regions of research:

RUSSIA, REGIONS OF RF



Basic units of research:



VOLUME OF RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

ANALYSIS OF RETAIL SALES OF MEAT PRODUCTS

RAW MATERIALS BASE

PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS IN RUSSIA

PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS INCLUDING STUFFED

PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS OF HEAT TERATED INGREDIENTS

PRODUCTION OF BLOOD SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

PRODUCTION OF SMOKED SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

PRODUCTION OF SALTED, DRIED OR SMOKED MEAT AND BY-PRODUCTS

LARGEST PRODUCERS OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS IN SEPARATE SEGMENTS

ANALYSIS OF RUSSIAN IMPORT OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

ANALYSIS OF RUSSIAN EXPORT OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

PRODUCERS’ PRICES FOR SAUSAGE PRODUCTS IN RUSSIA

RETAIL PRICES FOR SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

THE LARGEST PLAYERS OF RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

STATE REGULATION ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

TRENDS ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

CONSUMER PREFERENCES ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF FOODS

FORECAST OF DEVELOPMENT OF RUSSIAN MARKET OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS FOR 2014-2016

ABOUT INTESCO RESEARCH GROUP



The largest Russian enterprises profiled:



«OSTANKINSKY MEAT-PROCESSING PLANT» OJSC

«MIKOYANOVSKIY MEAT PACKING PLANT», CJSC

«CHERKIZOVSKIY MEAT PROCESSING PLANTOJSC

«TSARITSYNO», OJSC

«VELIKOLUKSKIY MEAT PACKING PLANT», OJSC



The largest enterprises are presented by production volume, financial activity, sheet balances, profit and loss statements, cash-flow statements, subsidiaries and other information.



Information sources used:



Federal State Statistics Service

Ministry of Economic Development of RF

Federal Custom Service

Federal Tax Service

Evaluation of Experts of the Branch

Retail sales statements

Data of the main players of the branch

Printed and electronic publications of the branch



The research contains 83 Schedules, 62 Diagrams, 127 Tables, 1 Schemes



EXTRACTS FROM THE RESEARCH



RAW MATERIALS BASE FOR PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGES AND SAUSAGE PRODUCTS



In 2010 – 2012 production of pork showed positive dynamics in Russia. Thus, in 2012 output volume of this meat type amounted to almost *** ths. tons, that was by 1*% more than in the previous year.

In 2012 production volumes of beef amounted to *** ths. tons, that was by 26,1 ths. tons less than in the previous year.



PRODUCTION OF SAUSAGE GOODS IN RUSSIA



In general meat-processing branch in Russia has been showing positive dynamics since 2010. Herewith in 2010 – 2011 output of sausage goods was increasing by *% - *% per year, then, however, growth rates slowed down. Thus, according to the results of 2012 Russian production of sausage products exceeded *,* mln. tons, that was by *,*% more than in the previous year.



About **,*% of Russian production of sausage goods is presented by boiled sausages, sausages and small sausages. Smoked sausage products also belong to the most important categories in the structure of supply of domestic products on the market: more than one forth of the total output (**,1%) in RF falls at this segment. Share of paste, liver sausages, meat jellies in the structure of Russian production is equal to *,6%.



ANALYSIS OF RUSSIAN IMPORT OF SAUSAGE PRODUCTS



During 2007 – 2010 import of sausages and sausage products in physical terms to the territory of RF showed negative dynamics. Thus, in 2010 volume of Russian import of sausages and sausage products amounted to 7,3 ths. tons.

In 2011 the rate sharply grew by *6% due to increase of demand for the products, import volume amounted to *4,3 ths. tons.

By the end of the period researched volumes of foreign deliveries grew by **% more to **,* ths. tons.

In 2012 products from the USA constituted one fifth of the total Russian import of sausage products. Presence of ***, Latvia and ** constituted **%, 13% and 1*% correspondingly. Aggregate presence of Spain and the Ukraine - *% and 6% correspondingly - made up a share proportional to them.



