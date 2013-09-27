Sautner & Associates to Host Grand Opening of New Office in Newberg, Oregon

Newberg, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Sautner & Associates, Inc. specialize in tax preparation, payroll, and business accounting services. Handling everything from liens and wage garnishments to collection agreements and business tax filings, Eileen Sautner and her team have become successful thanks to an elite level skillset and keeping clients’ best interests at heart. They have recently moved into a new office which will better cater to their expanding purview of offering tax resolution in Portland.



Eileen Sautner, has been a licensed Tax Consultant since 1986, then became an Enrolled Agent (EA) allowing her to represent individuals and businesses before the IRS, and is now a U.S. Tax Court Practitioner (USTCP) which allows her to represent individuals or businesses in U.S. Tax Court, one of less than 300 such practitioners in the country since 1942.



The firm previously occupied an office in King City, but Sautner & Associates, Inc. have proudly announced their move back to the wine country of Newberg Oregon, with a new office building at 470 Villa Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132.



The grand opening will be on Friday the 27th of September from 1pm to 7pm. Refreshments will be catered by Bonaventura Authentic Italian Sausage and Deli.



A spokesperson for Sautner & Associates explained, “We are one of the few accounting firms that can offer a vast range of high level experience in representing businesses and individuals in every type of industy. This specialized knowledge is unique among tax professionals in Portland Oregon. We will be inviting all of our clients, some of the states’ business elite, to join us in a celebration of the move and a networking event that will benefit all who attend, strengthening the ties between local businesses.”



About Sautner & Associates

Eileen Sautner has over 25 years experience in the tax/accounting business. Eileen provides local representation at a competitive fee. She is not intimidated by the IRS and her priority is to resolve clients tax problems. She has worked many cases since 1996, representing tax payers who are going through the collection process with the IRS and state of Oregon. This includes those who are subject to liens, levies, garnishments, etc. Resolutions can include installment agreements, offer-in-compromise, and sometimes ceasing collection activity for a 2 year period (Currently Not Collectible} (CNC). For more information, please visit: http://sautnerandassociates.com/