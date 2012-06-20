Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Move over Taylor Swift because 17 year old pop princess Savannah Phillips is in the studio right now working on her new album that is set for release towards the end of the year. She is very excited about her cross over into country/pop.



Savannah loves the pop/rock groove but feels that country/pop is her calling, and not because she hails from Atlanta Georgia but because she is very comfortable with the melodic flow when she is singing on stage. To avoid any leaks of her new work Savannah’s management team FAF Management has the studio located in Hollywood CA on lockdown, With a powerhouse producer onboard her manager Frank Harris brings together a strong team of professionals including Public Relations Guru Nikk St. Croix from Ikon Media Empire to ensure the success of Savannah’s new project.



With all the support not just from her fans but her family as well Savannah has found it to be a smooth transition into a slightly different sound, Her mother Sandra just loves the idea of her baby singing country and is very proud of the God giving talents that her daughter was blessed with.



Her Single & Music Video that’s due for release in couple of months will make you believe that Savannah Phillips has the star power to not only climb to the top of the charts but maintain her position as a true entertainer....Stay tuned.......