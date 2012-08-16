Pop Artist Savannah Phillips to Attend 2012 MTV VMA Awards

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- With Alicia Keys returning to the big stage and one of her favorite bands performing for the first time at the VMA it?s no wonder Savannah Phillips is all smiles. A reporter caught up with the Teen sensation in Beverly Hills while she was out shopping and she gave a thumbs up to the event and says she is very excited to attend.



Attending the VMA awards show has always been a goal for the upcoming songstress, and at a very young age she had a vision of walking onto that very stage and accepting an award for her music. With all the long hours and hard work in the studio she is definitely pushing for that vision to become a reality.



Also with boy band “One Direction” onstage and one of her favorite female artist “Pink” performing Savannah is definitely excited to see and experience the star studded event up close and personal, Next step is to perform on that very stage in front of the whole world so she can share her musical journey.



For more info log on to her website at http://www.savannahphillips.com .........Her newest single will be available for listening on her website August 21, Her management and PR team Frank Harris and Nikk St. Croix can be contacted through their Firm at http://www.fafmanagement.com



By: Cheryl Larentzi