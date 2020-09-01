SAVASIS Announces Launch of BeatBoxer, New Age Headset with Unbeatable Sound Quality

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- SAVASIS is pleased to announce the launch of the much-awaited BeatBoxer later this month. The ReysorLink BeatBoxer headphones are going live on the 15th of September 2020 and will be available via Indiegogo.com, a crowdfunding platform. Savasis has gained immense popularity for launching innovative technological accessories and products. The first and foremost feature that strikes a customer when it comes to a wireless headphone is that of charging and backup. These cutting-edge headphones boast of 35 hours of non-stop music and 350 hours standby; and 5 hours of non-stop music with just 10 minutes of charge. The other striking feature is the 50mm Neodymium Drivers for a thrilling sound experience and enhanced music quality. #FeelTheMusic.



Equipped with sub-woofers, the headphones will sure transport a person from a normal to a discotheque ambiance. The ReysorLink BeatBoxer is also equipped with the Qualcomm processor for lightning-fast connection via Bluetooth. The all-round active noise cancellation, longer battery life with flash charging, 131mm breathable ear muffs, studio-grade acoustic quality, HD HiFi surround sound, low latency, 90-degree fold, 180-degree rotation, easy portability, etc. are some of the other unsurpassed features of these headphones. Gaming or music, users can be assured of an ultimate music experience anytime anywhere. The project is now available for crowdfunding to enable mass production and worldwide marketing & distribution. It is time to really #FeelTheMusic and not just listen with the all-new ReysorLink BeatBoxer.



Savasis Limited based at Hong Kong is a company that offers advanced electronic accessories and technological products along with product customization and prototype services. The company has been offering hard disks, power banks, pen drives, USB data cables, etc. for over ten years now.



