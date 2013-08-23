Save 22 Singapore Creates Online Treasure Map for Bargain Hunters

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- With the advent of the internet and online shopping in particular, the bricks and mortar store has been hit by a gathering storm that threatens to drive business out of the streets for good. However, bricks and mortar shopping has many advantages, including the ability to browse, try things on for size, and even haggle on prices. Now, Save 22 is offering the best of both worlds for shoppers in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, by offering a virtual mall accessible online that makes all the local offers instantly available via mobile.



Those looking for deals in Singapore will find all of them mapped out street by street, so they can plan a trip through the most attractive deals from a variety of stores in a fraction of the time, and need only commit to a visit when they are certain they’ll find a bargain.



From restaurants with meal for two offers to warehouse sale s on wholesale stock, no matter what individuals are looking for they will be able to find it easily on Save 22. The site even hosts travel deals from local agents, allowing Singaporeans to support their local economy without losing the advantage of online shopping.



A spokesperson for Save 22 explained, “We have offers from restaurants, supermarkets, cinemas, fashion outlets, electronic stores, warehouses and more. These sales and special offers can be filtered according to type, distance, the size of the deal, or how recently it was updated. With this kind of flexibility shoppers can quickly browse for the most exciting invitations before heading to a store, spending less time idly pottering around stores trying to sniff out a bargain. All the advantages of online shopping leveraged to benefit the bricks and mortar store, making a better deal for retailers and consumers.”



About Save 22 Singapore

Save22 allows you to window shop leading retailers in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines before you go shopping. Save 22 regularly updates their site with comprehensive pricing, promotions and sales information, much of which is added within hours of the sale starting. Users can browse and search for products and promotions from favourite retailers or see the latest and best offers currently available. For more information, please visit: http://www.save22.com.sg