Save 46% on Edinburgh Airport Parking This October Mid Term Holiday

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Car parking at Edinburgh Airport can be an expensive part of a holiday, especially during busy school breaks. However, research by http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk , an airport parking price comparison website, has revealed parents flying from Edinburgh this October mid term can save up to 46% on their airport parking.



1stairportparking.co.uk has compared the cost of parking without booking in advance at the on airport long stay car park (which costs £9.90 for 24 hours or part thereof) for eight days during the October mid term (13 – 20/10, 2012 – the relevant dates for schools in the Edinburgh area) with the cost of booking the same car park in advance, booking the cheapest off airport car park, booking meet and greet parking and saving on the transfer time, and booking a double room at a hotel near Edinburgh Airport including eight days' ‘free’ car parking.



The section below shows savings compared to parking in the long stay car park without booking in advance, plus the typical transfer time between the car park and the terminal for each option. The prices were correct when this article was published; for the latest costs or for different dates visit these Edinburgh Airport Parking and Edinburgh Airport Hotels price comparison web sites.



Costs and options for 8 days parking at Edinburgh Airport in the October 2012 Mid Term:



On airport long stay car park not booked in advance: £79.20 (typical transfer time 10 minutes)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £45.99 (42% saving; typical transfer time 10 minutes)



Off airport park and ride: £42.74 (46% saving; typical transfer time 10 minutes)



Meet and Greet Parking at Edinburgh Airport: £60.00 (24% saving; no transfer time)



Edinburgh Airport Hotel with 8 days parking: £89.25 for a 3 star hotel including free transfers to / from the airport (typical transfer time 20 minutes).



Results:



By comparing options and booking in advance, those travelling in the October 2012 mid term could book Edinburgh Airport car parking at almost a half off. Simply booking the on airport long stay car park in advance offers savings of over 40%. Or by parking at an off airport car park with an average transfer time the same as on airport long stay parents can slash the cost of parking by almost 50%.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, ideal for those travelling with younger children - is another great option. As it does not involve a transfer between the terminal and car park at each end of the trip, it can save 20 - 30 minutes journey time, plus all of the hassle of juggling of children and cases. Not only was this 24% cheaper than the on airport gate price, it less than £15 more expensive than the best advance booking price.



Those with a morning flight could also consider booking a double room at a 3 star hotel near Edinburgh Airport with parking for 8 days and free transfers to / from the airport. This costs around £10 more than the airport gate price or twice the best pre-book price.



1stairportparking.co.uk Pricing Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “This research shows it can really pay those flying off from Edinburgh Airport during this October mid term holiday to plan ahead and to compare prices. Not only can parents make savings of over 40% by booking the on airport car park in advance, they can save almost 50% booking an off airport car park, or 24% booking meet and greet parking, which can also cut 20 minutes or more off their journey time.”



“Booking a double room at a hotel near Edinburgh Airport with free parking is another option, although this year costs around twice the cost of the best price at the airport long stay car park. Whether looking for parking or a hotel, comparing prices and booking in advance is the best way to cut this half term.”



