Save 66% on Birmingham Airport Parking This October Half Term

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Car parking at Birmingham Airport can be an expensive part of any holiday, especially during the busy school holidays. However, research by www.1stairportparking.co.uk , a leading UK airport parking price comparison web site, has revealed parents flying from Birmingham this October half term can save up to 66% on their parking.



1stairportparking.co.uk compared the cost of parking without booking in advance at on airport long stay car parks 1 and 2 (currently £22 for the first two days then £10.50 a day) for eight days during the coming October half term (21 – 28/10, 2012 – the relevant dates for schools in the Birmingham area) with the cost of booking the same car park in advance, booking the cheapest off airport car park, booking meet and greet parking with no transfer time, and booking a double room at a hotel near Birmingham Airport including eight days' ‘free’ parking included in the price.



The section below shows savings compared to parking in the long stay car park without booking in advance, plus the typical transfer time between the car park and the terminal for each option. The prices were correct when this article was published. For the latest costs or to compare costs for different dates visit these Birmingham Airport Parking and Birmingham Airport Hotels price comparison web sites.



Costs and options for 8 days parking at Birmingham Airport in the October 2012 Half Term:



On airport long stay car parks not booked in advance: £85.00 (typical transfer time 5 - 10 minutes)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £67.75 (20% saving; typical transfer time 5 - 10 minutes)



Off airport park and ride: £28.49 (66% saving; typical transfer time 20 minutes)



Meet and Greet Parking at Birmingham Airport: £51.77 (39% saving; no transfer time)



Birmingham Airport Hotel with 8 days parking: £50.00 for a four star hotel including free transfers to / from the airport (41% saving; typical transfer time 20 minutes).



Results:



By comparing options and booking in advance, those travelling in the October 2012 half term could save two thirds on Birmingham Airport car parking. Simply booking the on airport long stay car park in advance offers 20% savings. Or by parking at an off airport car park with a still reasonable transfer time parents can slash the cost of parking by as much as 66%.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, which is ideal for those travelling with younger children – is another great option for those considering parking ‘on airport’. As it does not involve a transfer between the terminal and car park at each end of the trip, it can save up to 20 minutes journey time, plus a lot of juggling children and cases. Not only was this 39% cheaper than the on airport gate price, it was more than £15 cheaper than the best advance booking price.



Or those with a morning flight could save just over 40% by booking a double room at a four star hotel near Birmingham Airport with parking for 8 days and free transfers to / from the airport included in the price. This is £17.75 cheaper than the discounted pre-book price for the airport long stay car park - for an extra night in a hotel and a much less stressful pre-flight journey.



1stairportparking.co.uk Pricing Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “Our research shows it can really pay those jetting off from Birmingham Airport this October half term to plan ahead and compare prices. Not only can parents make savings of 20% by booking the on airport car park in advance, they can save 66% booking an off airport car park or 39% booking meet and greet parking, which can also cut up to 20 minutes off their journey time.”



“Booking a double room at a hotel near Birmingham Airport with free parking is another great option. This year it can costs less than the best price at the airport long stay car park for a night in a 4 star hotel and a quick hop to the airport! Whether looking for parking or a hotel, comparing prices and booking in advance is the best way to cut this half term.”



Media Contact:

Lynn Bradshaw

Chantry Place, Headstone Lane

HA3 6NY Harrow, UK

0208 143 7207

nospam@1stairportparking.co.uk

http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk/