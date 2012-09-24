Save 79% on Parking at Manchester Airport This October Half Term

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Parking at Manchester Airport can be an expensive part of a trip, especially during the busy October half term school holiday. However, research by www.1stairportparking.co.uk , the UK airport car parking price comparison web site, has revealed parents flying off from Manchester this October can save up to 79% on their parking.



1stairportparking.co.uk has compared the cost of parking without booking in advance at the on airport long stay car park for Terminals 1 and 3 (currently £90 for the first 7 days and £10 a day after that) for eight days during this coming October half term (27/10 – 03/11, 2012 – the dates for schools in the Manchester area) with the cost of booking the same car park in advance, booking an off airport car park with a slightly longer transfer time, booking meet and greet parking (which has no transfer time), and booking a double room at a hotel near Manchester Airport with eight days' parking in the same long stay car park included in the price.



The section below shows the savings that can be made compared to parking in the long stay car park without booking in advance, plus the typical transfer time between the car park and the terminals for each of these options. The prices were correct when this article was first published, but to compare costs for different dates visit these Manchester Airport Parking and Manchester Airport Hotels price comparison web sites.



Costs and options for eight days parking at Manchester Airport during the October 2012 Half Term:



On airport long stay not booked in advance: £100.00 (typical transfer time 10 minutes)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £35.99 (64% saving; typical transfer time 10 minutes)



Off airport park and ride: £20.90 (79% saving; typical transfer time 15 - 20 minutes)



Meet and Greet: £36.10 (64% saving; no transfer time)



Manchester Airport hotel with parking: £67.00 for a three star hotel with 8 days parking in the on airport long stay car park (33% saving; typical transfer time 10 minutes).



Results:



By comparing parking options and prices, and booking in advance, those travelling in the October 2012 half term could save up to 79% on their Manchester Airport car parking this year. Simply booking the on airport long stay car park in advance offers a massive 64% saving. Or by parking at an off airport car park with a slightly longer average transfer time parents can slash the cost of parking by almost 80%.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, which is ideal for those traveling with children, is another great option for those considering parking ‘on airport’. As it does not involve a bus transfer between the terminal and car park at each end of the trip, it can save 20 - 30 minutes journey time. Not only was this 64% cheaper than the on airport gate price, it was less just 11p more expensive than the best advance booking price. A saving of 20 - 30 minutes for 11p is a great deal.



Or those with an early flight could save just over 33% by booking a double room at a three star hotel near Manchester Airport with parking at the on airport car park for 8 days included in the price. This is just £31 more expensive than the discounted pre-book price for the airport long stay car park for an extra night in a hotel and a much less stressful pre-flight journey.



1stairportparking.co.uk Pricing Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “Our research shows how much it can pay those jetting off from Manchester Airport this half term to compare prices and plan ahead. Not only can parents make savings of almost two thirds by booking the on airport car park in advice, they can save almost 80% booking an off airport car park or 64% booking meet and greet parking, which can also cut 20 minutes or more off their journey time.”



“Booking a double room at a three star hotel near Manchester Airport with free parking is another option and costs from just over £30 more than the best price at the airport long stay car park. A night in a 3 star hotel for a net cost of £30! Whether looking for parking or a hotel, comparing prices and booking in advance is the best way to cut costs for those flying from Manchester Airport this half term.”



