Save a Whopping $134 on Engel 12 Volt Refrigerator Only at My12VoltStore.com

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- It is always a festive season at My12VoltStore.com, a top-quality manufacturer of the best quality 12 Volt electrical appliances. The online store has now brought a special discount on its Engel 12 Volt Refrigerator, up to which customers can purchase it only for $670, way too less than its original price $804.



The store also claims to offer the lowest prices on this front open DC refrigerator and challenges to beat the prices of its competitors. A spokesperson for My12VoltStore.com also discusses the features of the refrigerator and states, “The Engel SB70F 12 Volt DC Refrigerator Front Open-60QT is 100% CFC Free and features thermostat control.”



He adds, “It is an energy efficient swing compressor and is compatible with generator and solar sources. It also features a turbo fan, reversible door, and polyurethane insulation. We offer this all-in-one refrigerator in guaranteed lower prices.”



The product code of the Engel 12 Refrigerator is SB70F and can be purchased from the My12VoltStore.com safe and secure online store. The store guarantees to deliver the product within 24 to 48 hours from the date of order. This product is available via free shipping. Customers can choose from several methods such as ground, expedited and next day air. International shipping is also available.



Apart from offering a wide range of 12 Volts Refrigerators, the store also offers a wide range of 12 Volt gadgets including, 12 Volt Heater, 12 Volt TV, 12 Volt DVD Players, 12 Volt Blankets, 12 Volt Fans etc. My12VoltStore.com guarantees to offer the most qualitative products, with a long durable life.



About 12V Online Store

The 12V online store is teaming with hundreds of top-quality manufacturers to offer the best selection of products for the road or marine applications. All suppliers and products are handpicked by their experts and meet stringent quality standards. They have the largest selection across all 12 Volt electronic categories. In the last two years, my12voltstore.com has established itself as the largest online 12 Volt retailer and distributor.



Please visit http://www.my12voltstore.com for more information.