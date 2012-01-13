Save Bathroom and Kitchen Walls from the Effects of Moisture by Installing Tiles Says Champion Tile and Marble

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2012 -- If the bathroom or kitchen does not have wall tiles, there may be wall damage.



“Not a lot of people realize that if their bathroom or kitchen does not have wall tiles that they may have paint or wall paper peeling more often than they think. It’s due to the moisture in the environment and the fact that it soaks through the paint or paper, which is then is absorbed by the plaster,” explained Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



For those that may be considering selling their home in the near future, having tiled walls makes good resale sense. Thus, for homes with kitchens and bathrooms without wall tiles, it may be a smart idea to invest in getting those walls tiled to preserve them. There is nothing worse than a damp wall that has never dried out over the years and then one day, someone goes to hang a picture or something else, and a portion of the wall crumbles. “Why leave it until it is too late to do a credible repair job on the wall,” says Dupre, “when you can be proactive and deal with it before it becomes a problem later?”



The good news is that even if the bathroom is not tiled, the tiles needed to accomplish the job are not that expensive. “Usually, you’ll find ceramic tiles in a bathroom, and they are not that pricey,” Dupre commented, “plus they have such a wide variety of colors, styles and themes, that everyone can find something they like for a reasonable price.”



Other choices on the market are natural stone tiles, which have an intrinsic beauty and durability. Stone tiles look very appealing on floors and walls, and in some cases, are a better choice for a bathroom or kitchen depending on the amount of traffic each room gets. For those families with kids and animals, stone tiles may be the better choice.



“The interesting thing about tiles is that they were used extensively in ancient Egypt to dress up the interior of various buildings and residences. Their appeal has not diminished over the centuries, and they are still a popular choice for today’s homeowners,” Dupre said. History shows that thatched roofing was eventually replaced by ceramic roof tiles. Soon, someone discovered that glazing those same tiles made them even more appealing, because they repelled moisture.



“For a little bit of ancient Egypt in your bathroom or kitchen, you might want to choose glazed ceramic tiles and have a blast figuring out what pattern suits your tastes. Home renovations are a lot of fun when you get to play with patterns, textures and colors,” added Dupre.



