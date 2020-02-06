Save Big on All ORIGIN PC Desktops and Laptops

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- During February, customers can save up to $200 on all ORIGIN laptops, including the ultra-portable EON15-X Gaming Laptop or the powerful NS-17 Mobile Workstation. Along with great savings, customers will receive FREE ground shipping and FREE CPU and GPU professional overclocking for the best performance when using their new laptop.



Save a cool $75 on all ORIGIN desktops and receive FREE ground shipping plus a $500 Education Discount when customizing a PC with a TITAN RTX GPU.



Customers that choose an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT their ORIGIN PC desktop will also receive free games to play on their rig including the upcoming Resident Evil 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, and Xbox Game Pass for PC for three months. With the choice of select of AMD Ryzen CPUs, customers will receive up to two digital games including The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3 along with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Customize the PC with select Intel Core i7 or i9 CPUs and receive a digital copy of Neverwinter digital content, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.



For more information on the ORIGIN PC February promotion, please visit https://www.originpc.com/promotion/2020/february-promo/.



About ORIGIN PC

